RECONSIDER THE DRAGON GAS DEAL…SAYS THE OPPOSITION.

The opposition, United National Congress is of the view, that Government should reconsider the dragon gas deal with Venezuela.

Venezuela and Guyana are involved in a territorial dispute over the Essequibo region.

In Guyana both the opposition and the government rejected Venezuela’s planned referendum on whether or not to annex the disputed territory

The referendum is set for December 3rd, 2023.

On Monday evening opposition MP David Lee read from a Reuters report on the dragon gas deal between Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago.

He said, Guyana is part of Caricom and given the circumstances Government should reconsider.

He stated, Caricom nations including this country and the U.S, have called on Venezuela to respect the international law.

Mr. Lee questions, the message being sent by the state.

He had some questions for Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley, and his energy Minister Stuart Young.

On Monday Dr. Rowley expressed the hope that this country’s investments, are not impacted by the conflict.

The Prime Minister was at a news conference in Port of Spain.