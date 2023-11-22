A FATAL SHOOTING AT A ST AUGUSTINE PANYARD…

A pan yard in St. Augustine is the scene of a gun attack which claimed the life of Kester Reid

Yesterday at the entrance to Sforzata pan yard on Evans Street a man walked up to Mr. Reid, and shot him while he was on his cell phone.

He was shot several times from behind

The incident is reported to have occurred at around 3pm.

Mr. Reid was from Five Rivers Arouca, and worked as a service technician at a car care centre on the compound.

The victim died at the scene.

Police are calling the killing a hit.