MURDER SUICIDE BY SHARAZ AGEEMOLAH…

The male relative who reportedly fired shots inside and outside an insurance company in San Fernando is now dead.

His name has been given as Sharaz Ageemolah.

After his rampage he was found inside a vehicle in La Romain.

It is believed Mr. Ageemolah killed himself.

Earlier during the incident at the general accident insurance company at cross crossing shopping center yesterday, a woman was wounded inside the business while a man, Rosario Danny Ramdhan was killed outside.

Mr Ramdhan was 24 years old and was from Claxton Bay.

The woman’s name has not been released officially and she remains hospitalized. Up to last evening she was listed in a stable condition