PRIME MINISTER SAYS MEDIATION WITH GANGS IS NOT AN OPTION…

Prime Minister of Trinidad & Tobago, Dr. Keith Rowley

Earlier at a news conference in Port of Spain Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley declared there would be no police mediation with gangs.

Dr. Rowley insisted neither his Government nor Parliament would bargain with gangs.

He said, leader of the cabinet said, gangs are made of criminals and there are laws to deal with them.

Dr. Rowley reminded the media about his struggles with legislation to deal with criminals.

Further the Prime Minister noted that the opposition was forced to respond.

Along with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is insisting, it has no intention of being part of any brokered peace.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Kurt Simon has rejected the assertion saying, there is a need to put such a claim to rest.

DCP Simon said, to become that involved would be dangerous.

Senior Superintendent Roger Alexander offered a different perspective.

He said, there may be talks but not with the intention of striking a deal.

He added that there are approaches being used at the moment.