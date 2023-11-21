I955 FM


CRIME TALKS BETWEEN GOVERNMENT AND OPPOSITION IN LIMBO…

Proposed crime talks are still in limbo as both the Prime Minister and the Opposition Leader accuse each other of not wanting the proposed initiative.

Yesterday Dr. Keith Rowley said, the opposition wants no improvements in the crime situation and is not sincere about efforts to end it.

At news briefing yesterday Dr. Rowley suggested that the opposition is using the increase in crime, to propel its political agenda.

Dr. Rowley said, as it pertains to meeting for discussions, the ball is in the opposition’s court.

The leader of the cabinet further noted that the UNC is making excuses for not responding with suggestions on a time for the crime talks.     

But that’s not what Mrs. Persad Bissessar is accepting.

According to her the Prime Minister keeps changing the script on the promised talks.


