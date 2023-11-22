30 THOUSAND DOLLAR FINE FOR 24 YEAR OLD IN POSSESSION OF ARMS AND AMMUNITION…

Shaquille Cudjoe of Valencia is fined $30,000 for possession of arms and ammunition.

A statement from the TTPS says, 24-year-old Mr. Cudjoe was charged with one count of possession, of a revolver and possession of two rounds of .38 SPL ammunition.

Mr. Cudjoe, is unemployed and resides at Cumaca road, Valencia.

He pleaded guilty to the offences when he appeared virtually before Sangre Grande Magistrate Cheron Raphael on Monday.

the TTPS says, he was fined $15,000 for each offence and given six months to pay the fines.

It says, should he fail to pay them, he will be sentenced to three years hard labour in prison.

The accused was arrested and charged on Sunday by Valencia police post, after officers attached to the eastern division responded to a man armed along Valencia Old Road, Valencia on said date.

According to police reports, during a road check exercise during the period 10.35 am and 12.30 pm on Sunday, officers were alerted to the report and immediately responded.

Upon arrival at the corner of Tattoo Trace and Valencia old road, they spotted a man matching the description of the suspect.

Police subsequently approached Mr. Cudjoe who was searched during which they found the firearm and ammunition.