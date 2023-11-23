COMPALINTS AGAINST POLICE ON THE RISE SAYS PCA….

Complaints against police officers have been consistently climbing over the past two years.

The Police Complaints Authority’s Director David West says, for the period 2021 to 2022 the number of complaints stood at 569.

That number jumped to 713 between 2022 and 2023.

Director David West relayed the information while sitting before a public accounts committee, of the parliament yesterday.

He said, the increase may have had a lot to do with the easy access people have to PCA via social media.

Mr. West then listed the number of closed matters for the period 2014 – 2022 disclosing, that the filed incidents were sent to the Police Commissioner and Director of Public Prosecutions.

He also made an appeal for high-end vehicles to help in the authority’s work.

Member Jerlean John feels there are times when people seeking to make complaints are afraid, to do so.

She also asked the PCA Director to state his views, on reports that police officers may have been involved in mediating peace treaties with gangs.

Mr. West expressed his concern.