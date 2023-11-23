GUN ATTACK ON A MOTORIST IN BROAD DAYLIGHT…

A gun attack on a motorist in distress in Arima is receiving the attention of police.

According to reports. a 35 year-old man was driving his white panel van on second Koon-Koon Trace, Malabar, around 1 pm on Tuesday when the van broke down.

The man told police, shortly after he saw a white Nissan Tiida stop behind his vehicle and a man got out.

The stranger reportedly got out of the Tiida, pointed a gun at the van and shot at the driver.

The victim told police; he crouched into the passenger side seat of his van.

The gunman then allegedly walked around the van, and pointed his gun at the driver again but did not shoot.

Instead he got back into the Nissan Tiida and drove off.

The driver was not wounded but police reports say, the windscreen of the van was damaged during the incident.

Police from the northern division crime scene investigation unit visited the scene.