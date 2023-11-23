NATIONAL IN SYRIA CRY TO COME HOME…

A teen girl trapped in a Syrian refugee camp tells of her fears of never being able to return to Trinidad and Tobago, describing it as a nightmare.
Her testimony is carried in a BBC podcast titled, bloodline the forgotten children by reporter Poonam Taneja.
It first aired on BBC sounds on Monday.
Ms. Taneja spoke with the 16-year-old girl on a visit to the camp.
The teen hopes to return to Trinidad and Tobago
The Government has established a committee with the commitment to repatriate nationals caught in these camps.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts.
Click to show error