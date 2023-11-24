EXPELLED STUDENTS TO BE SENT TO MILAT…

Students, who are expelled from their various schools, are to be placed into the Milat Programme.

The announcement was made by Education Minister Dr. Nyan Gadsby Dolly yesterday.

The Minister said, transitioning would be mandatory.

She also revealed school expulsions are rare, and admitted there has been an increase in the number of expulsions.

So far this year, 10 students have been removed from the public school system.

Minister Gadsby-Dolly yesterday, described the increase as small this year.

The measures referred to by the Minister are being supported by the union, representing teachers.

The first Vice President of the Trinidad and Tobago unified teachers association, Adesh Dwarika is reported as saying he is pleased with the minister’s announcement.