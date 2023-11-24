GUYANA, VENEZUELA BORDER FIGHT WILL BE DETRIMENTAL…

Cuyuní River from the plane between Georgetown and the Eteringbang airstrip.

One political leader is describing Trinidad and Tobago’s silence, on the Guyana, Venezuela border fight as detrimental.

The assertion is being made by political leader of the Trinidad and Tobago democratic front Anthony Williams is concerned.

Venezuela, is getting set for a national referendum vote on the next steps in its moves to possess the Essequibo region on its border with Guyana.

Speaking with Newscentre five yesterday, Mr. Williams said, leaders must address the crisis.

He said, he may understand why the Prime Minister has not said much on the situation.

He said, Caribbean leaders must stand in unity at the side of Guyana and the Guyanese people, and he calls on Venezuela to rethink these referendum calls, which may be used as a declaration of war.

Caricom has taken a position on the matter and condemned the planned action by Venezuela.