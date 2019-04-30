R&B singer Jacquees uses expletives during performance at Tobago Jazz

Some choice expletives on stage almost got R&B singer songwriter Jacquees into some trouble during the just concluded Tobago Jazz Experience.
Before hundreds of patrons on Sunday, Jacquees started using the expletives, but was warned by the DJ to pull back.
He later apologised and told the media he was not aware of the laws of Trinidad and Tobago.
He said when his DJ told him he immediately stopped because he hates jail.
The big artistes for the evening were Toni Braxton and Michael Bolton.
Bolton had the audience lapping up every one of his big hits, including ‘Soul Provider’ and ‘Said I Loved You But I Lied’.
Toni Braxton lit up the stage and the audience welcomed her hits.
Secretary for Tourism and Culture, Nadine Stewart Phillips described the performances as mesmerising and memorable.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.