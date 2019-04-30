TTUTA exec calls 14-year-old shot in robbery ‘sad’ and ‘worrisome’

The Trinidad And Tobago Unified Teachers Association says the fatal shooting of 14-year-old Luke Williams, is a reflection of the state of the nation.

Second Vice President Kyrla Robertson Thomas is calling for all hands to be on deck in saving young people.

Mrs. Robertson Thomas is calling for counseling to be provided for Luke’s relatives and classmates.

The TTUTA executive was speaking with Newscentre 5 this morning.

She described the situation as sad and worrisome.