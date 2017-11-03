The commissioner of prisons tells a Joint Select Committee on Human Rights of Remandees, there are incidents of rape at the nation’s prisons.

The issue was raised by memebr of the JSC Vidya Gayadeen Gopeesingh this morning.

Commissioner William Alexander said, the service has been dealing with the problem, but he said reports of rape behind prison walls are declining due to overcrowding.

Commissioner Alexander also said inmates on rape charges are housed differently.

The JSC was also told that rape attacks on individuals behind bars also have a diverse impact on the inmates’ mental condition.