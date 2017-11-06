Another earthquake recorded

Another earthquake has been recorded near Trinidad & Tobago.

The University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre says, the 4.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded just 41 kilometres west of Tobago and 60 kilometres north-north-east of Arima at around 8:25 this morning.

Yesterday, a 5.7 earthquake was recorded north of Tobago. That quake was felt in several parts of Trinidad & Tobago.