Murder in La Puerta

Police are probing a murder in Diego Martin. Dead is Allan Solyn.

He was gunned down at Pregnancy Lane, La Puerta, shortly before 3PM yesterday. Residents reported hearing gunshots in the area and contact the police.

Officers of the West End Police Station responded and later found 29 year old Mr Solyn lying in a pool of blood.

He had several bullet wounds. Mr Solyn died at the scene.

Investigations are continuing.