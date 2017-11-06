I955 FM


Murder in La Puerta

Posted on November 6, 2017

murder2Police are probing a murder in Diego Martin. Dead is Allan Solyn.

He was gunned down at Pregnancy Lane, La Puerta, shortly before 3PM yesterday. Residents reported hearing gunshots in the area and contact the police.

Officers of the West End Police Station responded and later found 29 year old Mr Solyn lying in a pool of blood.

He had several bullet wounds. Mr Solyn died at the scene.

Investigations are continuing.

