Body found near Audrey Jeffers Highway

Posted on November 6, 2017 by newscenter5

BodyFoundThe body of a man is discovered near the Audrey Jeffers Highway. The find was made yesterday afternoon.

The corpse, believed to be that of a homeless man, is yet to be identified.

The body was seen lying in the grass by motorists, who contacted the police.

Newscenter 5 understands, when officers got to the scene, they saw the man, clad in a pair of boxer shorts. Investigators say the deceased was holding a bottle in his right hand.

Police are seeking public assistance in identifying the man. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the nearest police station.

 

