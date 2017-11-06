Garcia: UTT plagued by financial issues; orders an investigation

Education Minister, Anthony Garcia says, expenditure and redundant staff are two of the main problems plaguing the University of Trinidad & Tobago.

He says an investigation is to be done on the cash strapped university. last week, a memo circulated to UTT workers spoke of major decisions, which would include disruption among staff.

Reports have said campuses are to be closed and scores of workers would be sent home.

Today, Minister Garcia says, all will be done in the best interest of the facility and students.

Minister Garcia, also inefficiency in the awarding of scholarships is also being reviewed.

