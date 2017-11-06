Garcia: UTT plagued by financial issues; orders an investigation

Education Minister, Anthony Garcia says, expenditure and redundant staff are two of the main problems plaguing the University of Trinidad & Tobago.
He says an investigation is to be done on the cash strapped university. last week, a memo circulated to UTT workers spoke of major decisions, which would include disruption among staff.
Reports have said campuses are to be closed and scores of workers would be sent home.
Today, Minister Garcia says, all will be done in the best interest of the facility and students.
Minister Garcia, also inefficiency in the awarding of scholarships is also being reviewed.
Minister Garcia was speaking on TV6’s Morning Edition Programme.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.