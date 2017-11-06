I955 FM


Mexico police detain US ‘sect leader’ after triple murder

November 6, 2017
More than 100 officers swept the properties of Orson William Black Jr. Photo courtesy AFP

Police raided three houses and two ranches belonging to Orson William Black Jr, 56, who is wanted on charges of child abuse in the US.

Prosecutors say he is also a suspect in the killing of three US citizens in the area in September.

Twenty-six other people living on the properties were also detained.

The arrests come less than two months after 23-year-old Jesse Barlow and brothers Robert and Michael Black, aged 19 and 15 respectively, were shot dead at Rancho El Negro.

It is not clear if they were relatives or followers of Mr Black, or if they had been taken to the property against their will.

(BBC)

