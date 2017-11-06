26 people killed in mass shooting at a Texas church

Two men are being hailed as heroes for pursuing the gunman suspected of killing at least 26 people at a Texas church.

Johnnie Langendorff told local media he had chased the gunman after seeing “two men exchanging gunfire”.

“The shooter… fled in his vehicle, the other gentleman came and said we need to pursue him,” he said. No details have emerged about the man who pursued the gunman along with Mr Langendorff.

The attack happened at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, a small town in Wilson County.

At least 26 people, aged from five to 72, were killed and 20 others were wounded when the gunman opened fire during Sunday service.

The suspect was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside his vehicle, police said.

The car contained several weapons.

