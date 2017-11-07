50K bail for Sheldon Mcintosh accused of raping woman he met on Facebook

The man accused of sexually assaulting a woman he met on social media networking site Facebook, has been granted $50,000 bail.

23-year-old Sheldon Mcintosh appeared in court yesterday before Magistrate Joanne Connor.

It is alleged on October 31st at Montrose, Chaguanas he had sexual intercourse with a female without her consent. He was not called upon to plead to the indictable offence.

His attorney Taradath Singh asked the court for bail. He said Mr. Mcintosh was fined on three occasions in the past for narcotics but had no pending matters.

The magistrate granted bail and ordered the accused to return to court on December 4th.