Prisons Commissioner; officers under attack

Ahead of talks between the Prison Officers Association and the National Security Minister today, Acting Commissioner of Prisons is confirming criminals are targeting his officers.

Acting Commissioner William Alexander yesterday told a news conference there is no doubt the security of prison officers is at risk.

Commissioner Alexander told officers to remain focused and remember their primary responsibility of service to country.

Two prison officers were shot and killed in separate situations last month.

Last weekend the vehicle of an officer was shot up and there have been death threats issued against officers and their families.

But the Acting Commissioner is saying the blame game is not the way to go at this time.

He said unity among those responsible is key to winning the battle against the criminal element.

The Prison Association is to meet today with National Security Minister Edmund Dillon to talk about security concerns.