2 Martial Arts instructors accused of sexually assaulting 12 year old student

Police have charged two martial arts instructors with sexually assaulting one of their students. The 12-year-old girl was reportedly assaulted while attending one of the classes in south Trinidad two weeks ago.

The martial arts instructors are now facing charges of sexual touching and sexual penetration. It is reported that the two suspects are 16 years old.

The alleged incident is said to have occurred at the class which is operated out of a community centre. The crime reportedly occurred two weeks ago but only came to light last week when the girl’s mother saw message on her phone.

The two boys were arrested after the girl was taken to the police station and for a medical examination which confirmed she was sexually active.

Police reports say the girl and her eight year old brother, attended a class two weeks ago, when one of the instructors asked her for a kiss. According to the reports after the girl kissed him, he went to brag to his colleague who then followed the child into the washroom where he assaulted her.

The girl’s brother, who became curious when he did not see her for several minutes, was given push-ups and other routines to perform by the other instructor as a distraction.

