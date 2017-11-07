2 Martial Arts instructors accused of sexually assaulting 12 year old student

Police have charged two martial arts instructors with sexually assaulting one of their students. The 12-year-old girl was reportedly assaulted while attending one of the classes in south Trinidad two weeks ago.
The martial arts instructors are now facing charges of sexual touching and sexual penetration. It is reported that the two suspects are 16 years old.
The alleged incident is said to have occurred at the class which is operated out of a community centre. The crime reportedly occurred two weeks ago but only came to light last week when the girl’s mother saw message on her phone.
The two boys were arrested after the girl was taken to the police station and for a medical examination which confirmed she was sexually active.
Police reports say the girl and her eight year old brother, attended a class two weeks ago, when one of the instructors asked her for a kiss. According to the reports after the girl kissed him, he went to brag to his colleague who then followed the child into the washroom where he assaulted her.
The girl’s brother, who became curious when he did not see her for several minutes, was given push-ups and other routines to perform by the other instructor as a distraction.
The incident only came to light last week after the girl’s mother saw a message on her Instagram.
The girl was taken to the Gasparillo police station and to the Marabella Health Center where it was confirmed she was sexually active.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.