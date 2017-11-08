AG tells prison officers laws to protect them already exist

The Attorney General tells prison officers there are laws which exist aimed at protecting them.

The Prison Officers Association has been demanding changes in law to secure the well being of its members on and off the job.

But yesterday Faris Al Rawi said the real issue at hand, is stamping out corruption behind prison walls.

The prison officers association has also called for officers to be armed on and off duty.

In response, AG Al Rawi said they already have weapons.

Mr. Al Rawi was speaking at the office of the attorney general in Port of Spain yesterday.