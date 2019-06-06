Raid of Mosque in Cocorite finds several masks believed to be used for criminal activity

A raid on a Mosque in Cocorite has uncovered several masks believed to been used in criminal activities in the west.

Police officers searched several Mosques in the Cocorite area, one day before Eid ul Fitr observances.

Sgt. Samuel led a team of officers in the operations.

The officers conducted several stop and search exercises in the area as well.

Intelligence information led them to a Mosque at Waterhole Road.

In the roof of the Mosque the officers found a quantity of masks and ski masks.

8 persons, including a 16-year-old boy, were arrested in this exercise.

Over the past few weeks, two rival gangs in Cocorite were involved in gun battles.

The gangs are said to be operating in Powder Magazine, Phase 1 and Waterhole.

Up to Tuesday morning there were reported exchanges of gunfire.

One man was wounded.

The police exercises were conducted throughout the district between 8a.m. and 4p.m. on Tuesday.