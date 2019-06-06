I955 FM


Immigrant Detention Center (IDC) detainees engage in hunger strike

Posted on June 6, 2019 by newscenter5
National Security Minister of Trinidad & Tobago, Stuart Young

National Security Minister Stuart Young says he has asked for a report on what is happening at the Immigrant Detention Center where detainees are complaining about treatment.

 

Over 100 Venezuelans at the Immigration Detention Center in Aripo are on a hunger strike.

 

Newscentre 5 understands they began the strike on Tuesday.

 

The detainees who are eligible for registration are upset at the pace at which they were being taken to go register.

 

In a video circulating on social media, detainees at the IDC in Aripo told of their concerns.

 

Minister Young, earlier today said when he gets the report, action will be taken.

 

The Minister was speaking with reporters at the Port of Spain Migrant Registration Center.

 

There have also been complaints about conditions at the IDC.

 

But Minister Young denied this.

 

He said the center is up to par.

 

At least 69 men and 39 women detained at the facility are engaged in the hunger strike.

