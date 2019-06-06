Immigrant Detention Center (IDC) detainees engage in hunger strike

National Security Minister Stuart Young says he has asked for a report on what is happening at the Immigrant Detention Center where detainees are complaining about treatment.
Over 100 Venezuelans at the Immigration Detention Center in Aripo are on a hunger strike.
Newscentre 5 understands they began the strike on Tuesday.
The detainees who are eligible for registration are upset at the pace at which they were being taken to go register.
In a video circulating on social media, detainees at the IDC in Aripo told of their concerns.
Minister Young, earlier today said when he gets the report, action will be taken.
The Minister was speaking with reporters at the Port of Spain Migrant Registration Center.
There have also been complaints about conditions at the IDC.
But Minister Young denied this.
He said the center is up to par.
At least 69 men and 39 women detained at the facility are engaged in the hunger strike.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.