Radio announcer loses his life while bathing in pond

Radio announcer Justin Dookhi loses his life while bathing in a pond at the La Vega Estate in Gran Couva.

Mr. Dookhi, of Sweet 100.1fm, was spending yesterday with relatives when tragedy struck.

Eyewitnesses said Dookhi was trying to swim across the pond at around 4pm when he experienced difficulties and went under the water.

Mr. Dookhi was pulled from the water after several minutes.

In a video posted to social media a woman was seen attempting to resuscitate Dookhi.

He was taken to the Couva District Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Swimming is not allowed in the ponds and there are signs warning visitors who are allowed to fish.

There are no lifeguards on duty.