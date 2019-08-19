Former editor of Newsday has been reported missing

The former editor of the Newsday newspaper has been reported missing after she left her home in west Trinidad to go to a supermarket.
The Newsday newspaper says that Suzanne Mills, who recently began writing a column for the Trinidad Express newspaper, had left her home last Friday morning in Diamond Vale, Diego Martin to purchase cigarettes, but never returned.
Newsday said that she had been reported missing “by a doctor who is closely associated with Mills, who lived alone.
Ms. Mills was a former Political Reporter, Columnist and Editor at the Newsday, which was founded by her mother, Therese Mills, who died on January 1st, 2014.
Police have so far made no official statement on the newspaper report.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.