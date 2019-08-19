Former editor of Newsday has been reported missing

The former editor of the Newsday newspaper has been reported missing after she left her home in west Trinidad to go to a supermarket.

The Newsday newspaper says that Suzanne Mills, who recently began writing a column for the Trinidad Express newspaper, had left her home last Friday morning in Diamond Vale, Diego Martin to purchase cigarettes, but never returned.

Newsday said that she had been reported missing “by a doctor who is closely associated with Mills, who lived alone.

Ms. Mills was a former Political Reporter, Columnist and Editor at the Newsday, which was founded by her mother, Therese Mills, who died on January 1st, 2014.

Police have so far made no official statement on the newspaper report.