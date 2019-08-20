The MET Office warns of Saharan dust in the atmosphere.
Forecaster Alex Young tells Newscenter 5 the cloud of dust is already here.
Mr. Young is urging people with respiratory problems to take precautions.
Mr. Young tells Newscenter 5 both islands will experience these conditions.
However he says it is expected to dissipate soon.
Normally, hundreds of millions of tons of dust are picked up from the deserts of Africa and blown across the Atlantic Ocean each year.
The dust helps build beaches in the Caribbean and fertilizes soils in the Amazon.
