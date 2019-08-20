TTUTA says new security initiative by police is a step in the right direction

The Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association says a new security initiative to protect teaching institutions by police is a step in the right direction.

President of the association, Lindsey Doodhai says a lot of criminal activity takes place in the vicinity of schools.

Mr. Doodhai says these incidents create anxiety in teaching staff and pupils.

On Friday, Commissioner Gary Griffith made the revelation at a news conference.

Mr. Doodhai tells Newscenter 5 he hopes the new unit will stay posted throughout the school year..

The Ministry of Education is yet to comment on the matter.