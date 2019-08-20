I955 FM


Public Utilities Minister cites revenue collection as one of the major challenges at WASA

Posted on August 20, 2019 by newscenter5

2124449The Public Utilities Minister cites revenue collection as one of the major challenges at the Water And Sewerage Authority.

 

Speaking on i95.5fm on the weekend Minister Robert Le Hunte said a meter system would aid in rectifying the situation.

 

He says old infrastructure also is a serious problem at WASA.

 

Minister Robert Le Hunte was on the Take Two Sunday edition.

