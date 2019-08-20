Marlene’s companion and another man yet to access bail

Marlene McDonald’s companion Michael Carew and another man charged alongside the couple for corruption and money laundering, are yet to access bail.
Ms. McDonald, Mr. Carew, Victor Mc Eachrane, Edgar Zephyrine and Wayne Anthony were all granted bail when they appeared before Chief Magistrate Maria Busby-Earle-Caddle in the Port-of-Spain Magistrate’s Court, one week ago.
Ms. McDonald, Mr. Zephyrine and Mr. Mc Eachrane were able to access their bail at the end of last week.
Reports are now saying Mr. Carew and Mr. Anthony’s relatives attempted to get approval of the bail, last Friday and yesterday, but were turned away as the Clerk of the Peace assigned to the court was absent from work.
They are expected to try again, today.
The two elderly men, who spent the past week in remand at the Port-of-Spain State Prison, were not the only ones affected by the situation as everyone who was granted bail at the court during the period was in a similar position.
The group is facing 49 charges over attempts to defraud the government by allegedly procuring funds Carew’s Calabar Foundation, under the guise that it was a charity.
61-year-old former Minister McDonald is facing 7 charges: 2 for conspiracy to defraud, 4 for misbehaviour in public office and 1 for money laundering.
She was granted $2 million bail and was only secured her freedom last Friday from the St. Clair Medical Centre where she was warded after being charged last Sunday.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.