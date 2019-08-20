PCA begin probe into fatal shooting of Rochyon King Ashterman and his girlfriend Kristan Kerri Serries

The Police Complaints Authority is beginning a probe into the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Rochyon King Ashterman and his girlfriend Kristan Kerri Serries.

Conflicting stories about the circumstances are now emerging.

There are claims that the couple went to get something to eat when a conflict led to their death at the hands of the police along La Canoa Road last Friday.

In a press re­lease is­sued hours af­ter the shoot­ing, the Trinidad and Tobago Po­lice Ser­vice sought to give its ver­sion of the events saying offi­cers were con­duct­ing an ex­er­cise in the com­mu­ni­ty when they stopped the cou­ple’s ve­hi­cle.

The service said when the of­fi­cers alight­ed the ve­hi­cle to con­duct a routine search; they were fired up­on by the oc­cu­pants of the ve­hi­cle.

One of the of­fi­cers was hit in the leg.

In an in­ter­view yes­ter­day af­ter­noon, Mr. Ashter­man’s fa­ther Rodney “Fire­ball” King said his fam­i­ly is hav­ing dif­fi­cul­ties in be­liev­ing the police’s sto­ry.

Mr. King is also giving some value to the claims that his son borrowed a vehicle.

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith is again insisting in keep­ing with the “Use of Force” pol­i­cy, officers re­turned fire wound­ing the two occupants.