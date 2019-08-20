PCA begin probe into fatal shooting of Rochyon King Ashterman and his girlfriend Kristan Kerri Serries

The Police Complaints Authority is beginning a probe into the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Rochyon King Ashterman and his girlfriend Kristan Kerri Serries.
Conflicting stories about the circumstances are now emerging.
There are claims that the couple went to get something to eat when a conflict led to their death at the hands of the police along La Canoa Road last Friday.
In a press release issued hours after the shooting, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service sought to give its version of the events saying officers were conducting an exercise in the community when they stopped the couple’s vehicle.
The service said when the officers alighted the vehicle to conduct a routine search; they were fired upon by the occupants of the vehicle.
One of the officers was hit in the leg.
In an interview yesterday afternoon, Mr. Ashterman’s father Rodney “Fireball” King said his family is having difficulties in believing the police’s story.
Mr. King is also giving some value to the claims that his son borrowed a vehicle.
Police Commissioner Gary Griffith is again insisting in keeping with the “Use of Force” policy, officers returned fire wounding the two occupants.
