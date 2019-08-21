A call for more attention to be paid to timetable system…school bags too heavy

There is a call today more attention to be paid to the timetable system in both primary and secondary schools.

The call comes from the President of the National Parent Teachers Association, Rafina Ali- Boodoosingh.

Mrs. Ali-Boodoosingh tells Newscenter 5, there are health concerns for students who still carry heavy book bags.

She says while a timetable exists, the bags are still too heavy.

Meanwhile she is also urging parents not to keep students at home.

The NPTA head noted that some schools require toiletries and teaching tools but parents should not be afraid if all items on the booklists have not been purchased.