National Primary Schools Principals Association says timetable initiative has its challenges

Posted on August 21, 2019 by newscenter5

Meanwhile the National Primary Schools Principals Association says while it welcomes the timetable initiative, it is not new.

 

President Lance Mottley says it is not without its challenges.

  

Mr. Mottley says it can create frustration for teachers when it goes wrong.

  

Mr. Mottley was speaking with Newscenter 5 this morning.

