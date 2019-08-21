I955 FM


Fire at Chinese restaurant in Carenage

Posted on August 21, 2019 by newscenter5

fireman-water-radionz-co-nzThere are reports of a fire at a Chinese restaurant in Carenage.

 

Newscenter 5 understands the blaze broke out at around 10 o’clock last evening.

 

Speaking with Newscenter 5 this morning, President of the Fire Service Association Leo Ramkissoon said, there were significant losses.

  

Mr. Ramkissoon said the owners appeared to be unharmed.

  

Police were also at the scene.

