Fire at Chinese restaurant in Carenage

There are reports of a fire at a Chinese restaurant in Carenage.

Newscenter 5 understands the blaze broke out at around 10 o’clock last evening.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 this morning, President of the Fire Service Association Leo Ramkissoon said, there were significant losses.

Mr. Ramkissoon said the owners appeared to be unharmed.

Police were also at the scene.