The search is now on for a missing 84-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s.

Up to yesterday the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service was seeking the urgent assistance of the public in locating dolly philanders.

Police say Ms. Philanders, was last seen at her rock road, penal home, around 10:00am Wednesday.

She was reported missing to the penal police station, around 5:30pm, later in the day.

Ms. Philanders, who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease is of African descent, slim built, with a dark brown complexion, and short hairstyle.

She was last seen wearing a brown duster with floral print and a pink bandana on her forehead.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of dolly philanders is asked to contact the police at 999, 555, 911 or any police station.