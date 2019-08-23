20-year-old man stands trial for murder of his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend

A 20-year-old man is committed to stand trial for last year’s murder of his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend.

Tevin Gibson, of St Croix Road, Princes Town, is alleged to have shot dead 39-year-old Darren Carter, of Manahambre Road, Princes Town, on June 12th.

Mr. Gibson had been before Senior Magistrate Jo-Anne Connor in the San Fernando court, for the murder.

According to the charge, Mr. Carter was at the home of his ex-girlfriend when Mr. Gibson entered the apartment and an argument ensued.

Mr. Gibson is alleged to have shot Carter several times.

Mr. carter later died.

Mr. Gibson was arrested and charged by WPC Liselle Serioux of the Homicide Bureau (Region 3).

Prosecuting attorney Selwyn Richardson tendered 30 witness statements and submitted that the case against Mr. Gibson was pursued via paper committal.

Attorney Jayanti Lutchmedial represented Mr. Gibson.

Magistrate Connor found that a Prima-Facie case had been made out and committed Mr. Gibson to stand trial at the next sitting of the assizes.

He was remanded into custody.