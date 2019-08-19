Prison Officer’s home comes under fire

The Pleasantville home of a prison officer comes under fire.

The incident occurred yesterday just days after a plot was revealed to kill any two officers.

Reports say gunmen opened fire on the officer Olang Harris’ residence at around 12.30am.

Officer Harris is attached to Golden Grove Prison.

Reports say he was not at home at the time of the attack.

Mr. Harris, an officer for the past 23 years, said it was not the first time his home was attacked by criminals.

However he was unable to say whether the gun attack was linked to his duties.

Last year, he said, a gunman had shot at his home five times.