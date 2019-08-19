CEPEP worker imprisoned and sexually assaulted at her home

A CEPEP worker is imprisoned and sexually assaulted at her own home.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 6:30am on Friday.

According to police the 45-year-old woman was at her Moruga Road home when her former boyfriend with whom she had a 2-year relationship approached her.

Newscenter 5 understands the man prevented her from leaving for work and proceeded to remove her clothes.

He then forced himself upon her and assaulted her.

The woman told police the man assaulted her again at 1pm at her residence before fleeing.

The woman made a report to police and was examined by a doctor.

Investigations are underway.

The woman told investigators she obtained a Protection Order against the man for a period of 3 years, on august 8th.