MP for Couva north expresses anger and disbelief over PM statements

MP for Couva north, Ramona Ramdial is expressing her anger and disbelief at Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley’s statements at the opening of PNM’s Central Regional Office in Chaguanas east.
She says he asked central Trinidad to give the PNM a chance in the upcoming Local Government Elections and in General Elections 2020.
Via statement Ramdial says the people of central have seen him and his party for who and what they really are, and will not be giving the PNM “a chance” in central!
She questions, how can central Trinidad give the Prime Minister and the PNM a chance when only a couple of weeks ago he and his government showed a lack of care and compassion when they failed to visit the families of the seven dead fishermen of Orange Valley.
