R.I.C public consultation abruptly ends after descending into chaos

The Regulated Industries Commission aborts a public consultation in Chaguanas after chaos erupts.

Fingers are being pointed at Opposition Officials.

The meeting on Wednesday night was to be the final one as the RIC lays the groundwork for electricity rate hikes.

Several Opposition MPs were present at the consultation, among them Rudranath Indarsingh.

MP Indarsingh explained that he and his fellow MPs attempted to get RIC Chairman, Dawn Callender, to continue the proceedings but they were dismissed.

The UNC MPs were adamant that they did not disrupt the proceedings and the RIC should have expected robust and caustic inputs.