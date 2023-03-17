I955 FM


Police Commissioner outlines a number of initiatives to deal with crime

Posted on March 17, 2023 by admin
Police Commissioner, Erla Harewood Christopher

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service says it will treat as priority an intelligence driven approach to its work.

This as Police Commissioner Erla Harewood Christopher tells of initiatives and objectives being undertaken by her executive to deal with crime.

Commissioner Harewood Christopher was speaking during a breakfast meeting hosted by the Chaguansas Business Chamber on Wednesday morning.

She listed the objectives of the police service.

Commissioner Harewood Christopher also said there is now a greater effort in getting rid of illegal guns.

The Police Commissioner also vowed to take out rouge officers in the service.

She said despite the challenges her officers are working hard at securing the lives of people in this country.

