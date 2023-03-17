The local Roman Catholic church relaxes COVID-19 restrictions in time for major feasts.

A release from the Archdiocese of Port of Spain says after careful consideration the church has decided to relax or modify certain restrictions that were introduced in 2020 with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It says as the celebration of some major feasts such as Easter, Pentecost and Corpus Christi draw near it considers it timely to make the following adjustments to its COVID-19 guidelines.

Among the changes is the wearing of masks at church, which the Archdiocese says is totally up to the discretion of those in attendance.