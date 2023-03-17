Minister of Finance extends the Tax Amnesty deadline

Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert

Minister of Finance Colm Imbert says the tax amnesty has been extended to May 19th, 2023.

In a release last evening Minister Imbert says this is to give businesses and individuals more time to prepare their financial statements.

He says it is also to finalise the necessary documentation to submit their tax returns and pay the taxes due for the year of income 2021 and prior years.

In a release he says to date, the original target of $500 million from the amnesty has been exceeded, which has assisted the government’s cash flow to a significant extent, especially during a time of declining oil and gas prices.