Pediatrician Dr. Joanne Paul says there is no need for panic…Hand Foot and Mouth Disease is not life threatening

Pediatrician Dr. Joanne Paul

Pediatrician Dr. Joanne Paul says there is no need for panic as hospitals see an increasing number of children with Hand Foot and Mouth Disease.

The pediatric specialist says the ailment goes away within days.

Yesterday Dr. Paul could not give details about the number of cases at schools but she insisted this is not a crisis.

The Ministry of Education has confirmed cases at a school in the south and another in the north.

Dr. Paul is telling parents and guardians to bring back some of the COVID protocols in order to avoid spread of the disease.

She was on The Morning Show on i95.5fm yesterday.