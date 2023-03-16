Police Commissioner calls on the public to invoke their supreme beings to deal with crime situation

Police Commissioner Erla Harewood Christopher

Police Commissioner Erla Harewood Christopher calls on the people of this nation to invoke the help of their supreme beings in order to deal with the crime situation.

Yesterday the top cop said an evil hangs over the land.

The Commissioner was addressing members of the Chaguanas Chamber at a breakfast meeting.

It was her first public engagement since she got the job.

In her bid to quell the increasing concerns about the murders and other gun crimes Mrs. Harewood-Christopher called for a united front.

But she also said the police cannot stop the murders.

Commissioner Harewood-Christopher also stood by an earlier commitment to reduce the murders by June this year.

She insisted her officers are working very hard.