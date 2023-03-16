Gun violence claims the lives of 2 men

There are now 2 new murders in east Trinidad.

In the latest incident the victim has been identified as Ricardo Alexander.

Reports say that incident took place at St. Thomas Street at around 10:30pm last night.

Newscenter 5 understands Mr. Alexander was at his home when several explosions were heard.

The police were called to the scene.

When lawmen arrived they found the body of Mr. Alexander bleeding from gunshot wounds.

He died at the scene.

And minutes earlier in Sangre Grande, Stephen Saroopsingh became another victim of gun violence.

He was killed at Damarie Hill at around 10:15pm.

Police found the body of Mr. Saroopsingh bleeding from gun shot wounds.

He was taken to a nearby health facility where he was pronounced dead.

The police service confirms that so far this year there have been 121 murders compared to 111 for the same period last year.