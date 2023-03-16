Sanitation Workers Union says authorities must take blame for accident

The Industrial General and Sanitation Workers Union says the authorities must take blame for the fatal accident.
Union President, Robert Benacia says poor management at the country’s landfills has become commonplace.
Mr. Benacia also says landfills are a thing of the past yet this country continues to operate them.
In June and September of 2022, two workers Victoria Nelson and David Charles were killed following accidents at the Guanapo and Forres Park Landfill.
