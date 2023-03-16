19-year-old identified as man crushed at the Beetham Landfill

Beetham Landfill, Trinidad

The man crushed to death in an accident at the Beetham Landfill has been identified.

He was 19-year-old Tristan Harripersad.

Mr. Harripersad was a former student of the Couva West Secondary.

Newscenter 5 understands that the incident happened around 8:40am yesterday morning.



Mr. Harripersad, an employee with Central Equipment Rental, was removing a tarpaulin from a company’s dump truck.



Reports say Mr. Harripersad fell off the truck and into the path of a passing vehicle and he was crushed to death.

The police and the Emergency Health Services were notified and Mr. Harripersad was pronounced dead at the scene.

Work at the dumpsite was halted as a result of the accident.

Investigations are now ongoing.

The tragedy is engaging the attention of the Solid Waste Management Company Limited.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 yesterday Acting Chief Executive Officer Ria Ramdeen described the accident as very unfortunate.

Ms. Ramdeen also assured measures are being taken to minimize accidents at the country’s dumpsites.